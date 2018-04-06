Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man critical after Hampshire M3 'fail-to-stop' crash

  • 6 April 2018
M3 stationary traffic Image copyright Mike Purvey
Image caption Traffic has been queuing on the M3 for more than 4 miles (7km)

Four men have been injured - with one in a life-threatening condition - in a motorway crash after their car failed to stop for police.

The Jaguar collided with roadworks on the slip road at junction 5 on the northbound M3 near Hook, Hampshire, shortly before 05:00 BST.

The four men have been arrested, police said.

Hampshire Constabulary has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The slip road and one lane of the motorway were closed, leading to traffic queues on the M3 stretching for more than 4 miles (7km).

