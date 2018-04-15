Image caption Police found the victim in an alleyway next to St Paul's Church Centre in Andover

Four people arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed in the street have been released.

The 28-year-old victim, from London, was found injured in an alleyway off Smannell Road in Andover, Hampshire, in the early hours of Friday.

He was pronounced dead in hospital. A post-mortem examination found he died of stab wounds.

Hampshire Police said no further action was being taken against two women, aged 32 and 47, and two men, aged 37 and 46.

House-to-house inquiries have been carried out over the weekend as police appealed for information about suspicious activity in the area during the early hours of Friday morning or late Thursday night.

Det Ch Insp Ben Chivers said one line of inquiry was that the murder was "related to drugs".

"We have already spoken to a number of people and have started to piece together a picture of what took place during the early hours of Friday morning.

"Police activity in the area will be ongoing throughout the weekend while our investigation continues," he added.