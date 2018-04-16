Image caption Police found the victim in an alleyway next to St Paul's Church Centre in Andover

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed in an alleyway.

Tommy Ferris, 28, from London, was found injured off Smannell Road in Andover, Hampshire, in the early hours of Friday.

He was pronounced dead in hospital. A post-mortem examination found he died of stab wounds.

Hampshire police said a 22-year-old man was arrested in West Yorkshire overnight and remained in custody.

Two women, aged 32 and 47, and two men, aged 37 and 46, who had previously been arrested were released with no further action to be taken.

Image caption The 28-year-old victim, from London, died from stab wounds