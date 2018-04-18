Image caption Police found the victim in an alleyway next to St Paul's Church Centre in Andover

A man has been charged with murdering a man who was found stabbed in an alleyway next to a church.

Tommy Ferris, 28, from London, was found injured in the lane off Smannell Road, Andover, Hampshire, shortly before 01:00 BST on Friday.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Southampton General Hospital.

Zandrae Kiah Smith, 20, of Bradford, West Yorkshire, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Basingstoke magistrates later.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Mr Ferris died as a result of being stabbed, police said previously.