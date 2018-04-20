Image copyright Google Image caption A cordon put in place around Catherine House, which is owned by The Student Housing Company, has since been lifted

Students had to be evacuated from a university accommodation block while a controlled explosion was carried out on a suspicious object.

A bomb disposal team carried out the explosion in Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, on Thursday, police said.

The University of Portsmouth students have since been allowed back into the building. No-one was injured.

A 20-year-old man, from East Sussex, has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

He remains in custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The force added there was not believed to be "any wider or ongoing threat to the public".

