Image copyright Google Image caption A cordon put in place around Catherine House, which is owned by The Student Housing Company, has since been lifted

A man who was arrested following a bomb scare at a university block of flats in Portsmouth has been released while inquiries continue.

Students were evacuated from Catherine House on Thursday while bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious object.

A 20-year-old man, from East Sussex, had been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

Hampshire police said no-one was injured in the Stanhope Road incident.