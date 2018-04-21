Man arrested in Portsmouth bomb scare released
A man who was arrested following a bomb scare at a university block of flats in Portsmouth has been released while inquiries continue.
Students were evacuated from Catherine House on Thursday while bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious object.
A 20-year-old man, from East Sussex, had been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.
Hampshire police said no-one was injured in the Stanhope Road incident.