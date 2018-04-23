Image caption Firefighters spent two hours tackling the blaze

A family have had to move out of their house after lightning struck the roof setting it alight.

The blaze broke out in Bembridge, on the Isle of Wight following a burst of heavy rain and lightning at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.

Owner, Andrew Reed said: "It got hit by a bolt and it just went up in flames."

It took firefighters more than two hours to tackle the fire which caused extensive damage to the roof and first floor.

Image caption Andrew Reed's house caught fire when lightning struck during a storm

Mr Reed said the strike blew "the fuse box to bits and the door of the electricity cupboard was blown across the room."

He said the blaze had destroyed all their furniture and belongings including their photographs and his wife's wedding dress.

"We've managed to rescue a few clothes but they are smoke damaged - washing machines all over the village are going with our clothes in them," he said.

No-one was injured in the fire.