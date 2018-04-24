Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Bethan Colebourn "brought joy to people's lives", her family said

A mother is facing a charge of murdering her three-year-old daughter after a post-mortem examination revealed the girl died from drowning.

Police were called to a house in Whitsbury Road, Fordingbridge, Hampshire, on 19 October.

Bethan Colebourn, 3, was taken to Salisbury District Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Claire Colebourn, 36, of Oxford, is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court to be charged with murder, police said.

Image caption Bethan died in hospital after being found at a property in Whitsbury Road

Previously a statement released by Hampshire Constabulary on behalf of her family said relatives were "devastated".

"Bethan brought so much happiness and joy to so many people's lives," it said.

"She was a fun loving, adventurous and caring young girl who will be dearly missed. She will be in our hearts and minds forever."