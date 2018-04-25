Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Bethan Colebourn "brought joy to people's lives", her family said

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her three-year-old daughter.

Police were called to a house in Whitsbury Road, Fordingbridge, Hampshire, on 19 October.

Bethan Colebourn was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination revealed she died from drowning.

Claire Colebourn, 36, did not enter a plea and was remanded to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 26 July.

Image caption Bethan died in hospital after being found at a property in Whitsbury Road

Following Bethan's death, a statement released by Hampshire Constabulary on behalf of her family said relatives were "devastated".

"Bethan brought so much happiness and joy to so many people's lives," it said.

"She was a fun loving, adventurous and caring young girl who will be dearly missed. She will be in our hearts and minds forever."