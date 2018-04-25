Image copyright Other Image caption (L-R) Crew members James Male, Andrew Bridge, Steve Warren and Paul Goslin all died

The head of a yacht management company has been cleared of the manslaughter of four men who died when their vessel capsized in the Atlantic.

The crew of the Cheeki Rafiki died after the 40ft vessel lost its keel and capsized more than 700 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia in May 2014.

Douglas Innes, 43, was cleared of four counts of manslaughter by gross negligence following a retrial at Winchester Crown Court.

The crew's bodies were never found.