Image copyright Police handout Image caption Winchester Crown Court heard that Carl Scott died after suffering a "heavy blow" from a tomahawk

A man who lay dead in his flat for more than a month was bludgeoned with an ornamental tomahawk and stabbed with two knives, a court has heard.

Carl Scott's body was found when a friend broke into the property in Birch Court, Winchester, on 22 March 2017.

David Gray, 36, is accused of killing the 37-year-old on or around 12 February.

A trial of the facts at Winchester Crown Court was told Mr Gray had said he was acting in self-defence.

Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, said a "heavy blow" from the tomahawk had fractured Mr Scott's skull.

He was then stabbed five times in the back as he lay "prone and defenceless", she said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Scott's body was found at a house in Birch Court, Winchester

The tomahawk's broken-off handle was found in the flat along with the weapon's head and two badly-bent and bloodstained knives, the jury heard.

DNA which could have come from Mr Gray was found on the tomahawk and one of the knives, as well as Mr Scott's jeans.

Ms Maylin said the defendant, who was homeless, told three acquaintances about the killing but was not believed.

He confessed to one man that the victim, a drug addict, had been "terrorising him with needles" and took his keys, she said.

She told the court that Mr Scott had asked another acquaintance: "How long does it take for fingerprints to come off a decomposing body?"

Ms Maylin said the jury had to decide if the defendant, who was not present in court, had carried out the killing and, if so, whether he had acted in lawful self-defence.

The trial continues.