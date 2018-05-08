Image copyright HFRS Image caption The fire produced a plume of smoke that could be seen across Portsmouth

A dockyard blaze in Portsmouth created a huge plume of smoke which could be seen across the city.

Rubbish piled against a warehouse in the Rudmore area caught fire shortly after 19:30 BST on Monday.

The blaze spread, ripping through machinery and hazardous materials, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

No-one was injured in the blaze, firefighters said, but it could have been "much worse" if it had spread inside the building.

A combination of waste and hazardous material created the black smoke.