Southampton FC has trolled a hotel after it cancelled the club's rooms before their key relegation clash at Swansea City due to an apparent virus.

The Saints gave the Marriott in Swansea one star in a mock-up review on Twitter after the "very disappointing" withdrawal.

However, the Premier League club added the experience "didn't sour our trip" after their 1-0 win on Tuesday night.

The hotel had defended its decision after some guests became ill.

Public Health Wales said it was investigating a "potential infectious disease incident" at the hotel.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Manolo Gabbiadini struck in the 72nd minute to give Southampton victory

The spoof review said the team had been due to stay at the hotel "for an extremely important business trip" and claimed "other guests' bookings seemed to be unaffected".

Southampton were forced to relocate to the Vale of Glamorgan hotel near Cardiff on Monday night, 40 miles away from the Liberty Stadium, which the review said was a "much longer trip to get to our meeting".

It continued: "Fortunately, the experience didn't sour out trip. Business meeting was extremely productive!"

Hughes: Hotel switch 'dark arts' motivated Southampton

Southampton's win leaves Swansea three points from safety and facing relegation from the Premier League on the last day of the season on Sunday if they do not beat Stoke.

The Swansea Marriott has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment over the tweet.

However, it said the cause of the illness remains unconfirmed.

It added there had been no further reports of illness and the hotel "remains operational".

"Any suggestion that this situation is linked to the football match is completely untrue," it concluded.