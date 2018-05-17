Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Daniel Tuccio was a "much-loved son, brother and uncle"

A family has paid tribute to a pedestrian who died in a crash involving two cars.

Daniel Tuccio, 43, from Church Crookham, was pronounced dead on the B3013 Minley Road near Fleet on 7 May.

He was involved in a crash with a Ford Focus and Peugeot Partner Tepee shortly before 02:00 BST.

In a statement, relatives said he was a "much-loved son, brother and uncle who will be missed by all of the family".

Police have continued to appeal for witnesses to the crash which happened near the Broomhurst Cattery junction.