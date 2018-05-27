Image copyright Mutiny Festivals

Two young people have died after falling ill at a dance music festival in Hampshire.

An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man died in separate incidents at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.

Hampshire Police said the deaths at the festival site in King George V Playing Fields, Cosham, were not being treated as suspicious.

The two-day festival features artists performing electronic music including drum 'n' bass, garage and hip hop.

Organisers said on social media that they were "devastated" about the deaths.

Last year, Hampshire Police called for the minimum entry age to the festival to be increased after reports of sex assaults, drug use and fighting.

The force urged Portsmouth City Council to ban anyone under 18 in an effort to reduce crime.

It followed reports that children as young as 13 were being allowed to attend.

Organisers said there had been "revised entry procedures" for this year's event.