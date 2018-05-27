Image copyright Google Image caption A 50-year-old woman was found in the River Anton near Bridge Street in Andover

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman found in a river.

Police were called to a stretch of the River Anton in Andover on Saturday morning after concerns were raised for the welfare of a 50-year-old woman.

She was taken to hospital in Winchester, where she was pronounced dead, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The force said the death was being treated as suspicious. A 39-year-old local man is being held in custody.

An area of Bridge Street, which is near where the woman was found after police were called at 06:22 BST, has been cordoned off.

Det Ch Insp Ellie Hurd said residents would likely see "a lot of police activity" in the area until Monday.

She added: "We are continuing to make inquiries into the exact circumstances of what took place."