The mother of a teenager who died after "taking two pills" at a dance music festival has spoken of her grief at losing "her little girl".

Georgia Jones, 18, and a 20-year-old man died following separate incidents at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.

Writing on Facebook, her mother Janine Milburn said she hoped her daughter's death would deter others from "taking anything ever".

Police have not confirmed whether drugs were involved in either of the deaths.

A Queen Alexandra Hospital spokesman said some of the people treated presented with "drug-related" symptoms. It could not confirm if all 15 illnesses were related to drugs.

A statement on Facebook from festival organisers read: "The safety of our amazing customers has always been paramount to us and so to keep everyone safe and in respect to those who have passed, we have taken the decision not to open today."

Earlier, the festival at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham had issued a "harm prevention alert" apparently warning about the use of drugs.

The message to festivalgoers described a "dangerous high-strength or bad-batch substance on site".

Organisers said on social media that they were "devastated" about the deaths.