Image copyright Facebook Image caption Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died after being taken to hospital

Two people arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs at a music festival where two people fell ill and later died have been released.

Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died after attending Portsmouth's Mutiny Festival on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man from Havant and a 21-year-old woman from Waterlooville were held on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

Hampshire police said the pair remained under investigation.

Three other men arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs were released earlier in the week while officers continue to investigate, the force added.

'Bad batch'

Ms Jones fell ill at the event at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham shortly after 19:00 BST on Saturday. Mr Cowan - also known as Tommy Bakeer - was found collapsed about 20 minutes later.

Fifteen people received treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital on Saturday night, including one who was initially described as being in a critical condition.

Hours earlier, organisers of the festival at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham had issued a "harm prevention alert" to warn about a "dangerous high-strength or bad-batch substance on site".

Ms Jones's mother and Mr Cowan's father have both since issued warnings to others about drug use.