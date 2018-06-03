Portsmouth care home resident rescued from fire
- 3 June 2018
A care home resident has been rescued from a fire in Portsmouth.
Three crews attended the blaze at Forest Lodge care home on Locksway Road, Southsea, at about 03:10 BST.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and an investigation is under way, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A 43-year-old man, from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.