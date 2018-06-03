Image copyright Google Image caption An investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze at Forest Lodge residential care home

A care home resident has been rescued from a fire in Portsmouth.

Three crews attended the blaze at Forest Lodge care home on Locksway Road, Southsea, at about 03:10 BST.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and an investigation is under way, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A 43-year-old man, from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.