Woman raped behind Southampton tattoo studio
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped behind a tattoo studio.
The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted in Howards Grove, at the back of Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley, Southampton, at 01:30 BST.
Hampshire Constabulary want to speak to three witnesses - one man and two women - who came to the aid of the victim shortly afterwards.
A 24-year-old man, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.