Pedestrian dies after Hartley Wintney lorry crash
- 5 June 2018
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a heavy goods vehicle in a Hampshire village.
The man, aged in his 60s, died following the crash in Hartley Wintney High Street at 12:20 BST on Monday.
Police have appealed for a taxi driver in a silver Skoda Superb to come forward as they believe they may have seen what happened.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage is also asked to contact police.