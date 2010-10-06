A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after a train passenger noticed he was writing what appeared to be a suicide note.

Julia Lynch-Williams, from Upton-upon-Severn in Worcestershire, was travelling from Birmingham to Euston when she spotted the man.

She said she could see he was emotional and that he was writing a five-page letter about feeling desperate.

She texted her husband who contacted police and the man was detained.

Mrs Lynch-Williams said she decided to contact her husband as she could not reach a guard and was worried about upsetting the man.

She said: "I kept being drawn to look across at the note without trying to read it.

"I could see he was writing about being very desperate and very upset and then he turned his head away and had a little bit of a cry."

In a statement, British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police attended Euston railway station at 8.44am this morning following the concerns for the welfare of a passenger on board a train.

"Officers met the train at Euston station and detained a man under the Mental Health Act. He was then taken to a central London Hospital for assessment."