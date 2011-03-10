A school in Longdon near Upton-upon-Severn is to close in the summer.

Worcestershire County Council has decided to shut St Mary's C of E Primary because of dwindling pupil numbers.

Locals had fought to keep the school, which has been in the village for 150 years.

Pupil numbers at the school have fallen from 43 in January 2010 to 28 in January 2011, making it the smallest in Worcestershire.

The county council started a public consultation in January due to the dwindling numbers and because the school had been unable to recruit a permanent head teacher or merge with another school.

According to the report from the county council's meeting, 155 adults took part in the consultation on closing the school - 57 were in agreement, 94 were against and four gave no response.