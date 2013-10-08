Stolen Rhythmicity instruments found by police after tip-off

Image caption The trailer contained about 30 drums and 200 percussion instruments, police said

A trailer full of hundreds of stolen musical instruments worth about £5,500 has been found by police after an anonymous tip off.

The 30 drums and 200 percussion instruments were taken from Bewdley in Worcestershire on 30 September.

West Mercia Police said they found them in Spennells near Kidderminster after being contacted anonymously by a man who said he had bought the instruments.

They have been returned to their owners, Rhythmicity, police said.

Rhythmicity uses the instruments, which include tom-toms, African hand drums and tambourines, for workshops at schools, churches and businesses.