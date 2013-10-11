Hereford & Worcester

Upton Snodsbury 80,000 chicken farm plan rejected

Plans for a chicken farm in Worcestershire housing 80,000 birds have been rejected.

Plans for the farm at Upton Snodsbury were refused unanimously after being recommended for approval by Wychavon District Council.

It is the second application to be submitted after objections to the first about the amount of traffic and pollution the farm would generate.

Protesters had collected 500 signatures on a petition against the plan.

