Bewdley bypass to close for "emergency' work on anti-skid surface

Part of a bypass in Worcestershire is to close for three days for "emergency work" on its anti-skid surfacing.

The high friction road surface at Blackstone Island on the Bewdley bypass needs "urgent replacement" before winter, Worcestershire County Council has said.

The work cannot be carried out at night because the new anti-skid surface cannot be laid when temperatures drop.

The road will close from 12:00 BST on Sunday until 20:00 on Tuesday.

Councillor John Campion said: "We understand this work will cause some disruption but the repairs are necessary to improve safety ahead of the winter months."

The island serves the A456 and B4195 and handles traffic travelling between Stourport-on-Severn, Bewdley and Kidderminster.