Hereford & Worcester

Powick pensioner inquest opens after he was hit by own car

An inquest has opened into the death of a man in his 90s who was hit by his own car which apparently rolled into him after being parked.

Worcestershire Coroner's Court heard 93-year-old Donald Taylor was found trapped under the vehicle, in Powick, Worcestershire, on 3 October.

Passersby helped free him before the emergency services arrived.

He was airlifted to hospital for emergency surgery but died multiple fractures and injuries to the chest.

