Man dies in car crash near Worcester Sixways stadium

A man has died and another has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Worcester.

Both drivers were trapped in their cars after the collision on the A4538 Pershore Lane near the Sixways Stadium at 14:15 BST on Saturday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said one man was declared dead at the scene, the other suffered fractures to his ankles, hip, wrist and pelvis.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.