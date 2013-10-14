Leominster women assaulted in house by 'man with knife'

Two women were assaulted when an armed man broke into their home.

The alleged incident happened Sunday at about 18:00 BST in Cherrybrook Close, Leominster, Herefordshire.

A 20-year-old man, who was arrested outside a bar 45 minutes after the break-in, remains in police custody.

West Mercia Police said they were not looking for anyone else. A knife has been recovered from the scene.