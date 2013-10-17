Kidderminster murder suspect 'sent texts to deceive wife'

A man accused of killing his wife after she found out about his affair sent manufactured text messages to put her "off the scent", his mistress has told Worcester Crown Court.

Alan Evans, 35, denies pushing Louise Evans, 32, down the stairs at their Kidderminster home in July 2012.

Mr Evans's mistress Amanda Chadwick read the text messages to the court.

She said she had exchanged the false texts with him after Mrs Evans confronted her.

Mrs Evans was found dead at the bottom of the stairs. A skipping rope was discovered nearby, and an uncoiled vacuum cleaner was on the landing.

The prosecution alleges she found out about the affair, leading Mr Evans to push her down the stairs and try to make it look like her fall was an accident.

More than 2,000 genuine messages were sent between Mr Evans and Ms Chadwick

Ms Chadwick, a teaching assistant, admitted the later messages were designed to "throw [Mrs Evans] off the scent".

'Knew it was wrong'

One said about Mrs Evans: "We're good mates - she doesn't know me at all.

"I'm just sad of the friend I've lost in Louise."

Mr Evans replied: "If she was really a friend of yours, she wouldn't even think you'd have an affair with her husband."

Ms Chadwick told the court she had met Mr Evans in 2011 and they had quickly fallen in love.

She said they would check into budget hotels where they would have sex and also use each others' houses while their partners were at work.

Mrs Evans confronted Ms Chadwick after she found her husband's phone bill showing thousands of text messages sent between the couple.

Ms Chadwick said she had threatened to report her to the school where she worked.

The jury heard Mr Evans had ended their affair days before Mrs Evans's death but by October 2012, Ms Chadwick told the court she was sleeping with him again.

She said she "knew it was wrong" to be sleeping together following Mrs Evans' death, but admitted she had only stopped when Mr Evans was arrested in February.

The trial, which is expected to last six weeks, continues.