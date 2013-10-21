'Stolen' pony rescued from canal in Stourport

A "stolen" black pony has been rescued from a Worcestershire canal, police have said.

The pony, which was attached to a cart, was dragged from the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal near Manor Road, Stourport on Saturday evening.

Three people had earlier been told to get off the cart on Stourport Road, Kidderminster by police over "safety concerns".

A man, 26, and a woman, 18, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

The pair were also held on suspicion of animal cruelty. The man was later bailed until 8 November and the woman released without charge.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said officers had "advised" the three people in the cart to "get off the cart due to safety concerns as it was dark".

He said the three then got on a canal towpath and were again advised to get off the cart.

He added that the pony had been sedated by a vet before it was pulled from the canal and was later reunited with its owners.