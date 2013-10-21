Seventy sheep rescued from flooded farmland in Buckton

Seventy sheep have been rescued from flooded farmland in Herefordshire.

The sheep, in Buckton, were rescued within half an hour after the fire service was alerted at about 15:40 BST, the fire service said.

Crews from Leintwardine and Bromyard rescued them from "rapidly rising flood water" from the River Teme.

The Environment Agency has announced flood alerts on the River Arrow in Herefordshire, the Lugg south of Leominster and the Wye, Herefordshire.