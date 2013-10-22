Suspended PC fined for two offences in city

A police officer has been fined after committing two public order offences while suspended from duty.

Ben Mullet, 26, from Worcester, admitted two counts of using threatening or abusive words and was ordered to pay £650 in fines and court costs at the city's Magistrates Court.

The incidents took place on 9 and 20 October in Worcester city centre.

The first saw Mullet removed by police after being restrained by a doorman, while the second saw him arrested.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said the PC, who had worked from Kidderminster before being taken off duty, remained suspended pending the conclusion of misconduct proceedings.