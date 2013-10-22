Hereford & Worcester

Kidderminster nurse struck off for leaving amputee on floor

Image caption The elderly patient had dementia and only one leg

A nurse who left a one-legged elderly man on the floor for 15 minutes "to teach him a lesson" while she smoked a cigarette has been struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

Kate Grant-Joseph, 36, was working at Bryden House Care Home in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, in 2011.

Her patient, known as Resident A, had a history of falling and was found on the floor.

Grant-Joseph shouted at him before leaving to go on a break.

Witnesses told the hearing Grant-Joseph told Resident A: "How many times are you doing this?

"What do you think you are doing throwing yourself on the floor?"

Undermine confidence

The panel was also told Grant-Joseph, who was the only registered nurse on duty, did not carry out checks on Resident A, telling him he should stay on the floor to "teach him a lesson".

A care assistant said she had tried to alert her colleague through the window to return to Resident A, but on seeing her, Grant-Joseph lit another cigarette.

The panel struck Grant-Joseph off the register on the grounds that public confidence would be undermined if she were to remain in the profession.

She has 28 days to appeal against the decision.

