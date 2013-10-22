Stanislaw Rogalski jailed for extreme pornography and grooming

From the section

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to four years in prison for possessing extreme pornographic images and engaging in sexual activity with a boy.

Stanislaw Rogalski, from Westminster Road, Coventry, had previously admitted 14 charges at Warwick Crown Court.

The charges also included possessing, distributing and showing indecent images and meeting a boy following sexual grooming.

Rogalski will be put on the sex offenders' register for life.