Worcester car fire crash: Injured women helped from burning cars
Two injured motorists escaped from their burning cars following a crash.
Passing drivers helped the women out of their vehicles after the collision on the B4203, near Stanford Bridge, in Worcester, about 08.00 BST.
One woman, in her 50s, suffered a suspected fractured ankle, and the other woman, aged in her 20s, was treated for a shoulder injury.
"Fortunately the occupants were able to escape the wreckage before the fire really took hold," paramedics said.