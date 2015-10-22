Hereford & Worcester

Worcester car fire crash: Injured women helped from burning cars

The crash Image copyright West Midlansd Ambulance Service
Image caption Paramedics arrived to find the drivers safely out of their cars

Two injured motorists escaped from their burning cars following a crash.

Passing drivers helped the women out of their vehicles after the collision on the B4203, near Stanford Bridge, in Worcester, about 08.00 BST.

One woman, in her 50s, suffered a suspected fractured ankle, and the other woman, aged in her 20s, was treated for a shoulder injury.

"Fortunately the occupants were able to escape the wreckage before the fire really took hold," paramedics said.