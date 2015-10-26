Worcestershire PCSO jailed for child sex offences

A police community support officer (PCSO) has been jailed after pleading guilty to child sex charges.

Kieron Pritchard, 40, of Mount Road, Wolverhampton, admitted one count of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing an indecent image of a child and one count of distributing an indecent image.

Pritchard has been jailed for five years and four months.

A PCSO for West Mercia Police based in the Kidderminster area, Pritchard was suspended from duty on 23 April, the force said.

He was found guilty of gross misconduct at a hearing in July, and dismissed from his position with immediate effect.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said the public needed to have trust in police staff.

"As a PCSO, Kieron Pritchard was in a position of trust and had a responsibility to both his local community and the wider public.

"We want the public and our own employees to feel confident about the conduct of our officers and staff," she said.