Man arrested after girl, 16, raped in Hereford

Image caption Officers cordoned off an area by Newton Brook in the city

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was raped in Hereford.

Officers cordoned off an area by Newton Brook following the incident at 20:00 GMT on Monday. Police said inquires were ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

An 18-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of rape, a spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said.

Det Sgt Andrew Bennett said: "We would like to reassure the community this is an isolated incident."