Prescription painkillers stolen in Lydiate Ash burglary

Dozens of prescription painkillers have been stolen in a burglary in Worcestershire.

Police urged anyone who finds the tramadol painkillers not to take them after about six or seven boxes, each containing 30 tablets, were stolen in Halesowen Road in Lydiate Ash.

Serious side effects could be caused if taken by someone who they have not been prescribed to, West Mercia Police said.

A jewellery set was also taken between 17:45 and 19:45 GMT on Thursday.

Tramadol is used to treat pain from cancer and musculoskeletal problems.