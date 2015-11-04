Call to restore neonatal services at Alexandra Hospital in Redditch

Image caption Neonatal services will be moved to Worcester from Redditch on Thursday

"Every effort" must be made to restore neonatal services at a Worcestershire hospital, the lead healthcare commissioner for the county says.

All births will be moved from Alexandra Hospital in Redditch to Worcestershire Royal Hospital from Thursday due to staff shortages.

Jonathan Wells, chair of Redditch and Bromsgrove Clinical Commissioning Group, said the decision "shocked" him.

The hospitals' trust has said it will review the situation in February.

Interim chief nursing officer, Mari Gay said: "We will only reopen the service when we are confident that we have all of the senior qualified staff in place to consistently cover all of the rotas, to ensure the quality of care needed for the sickest of children which need one-to-one care."

'Significant concern'

The trust has said the relocation decision was made because staffing had "become critical" despite an extensive recruitment campaign, employing experienced agency staff and asking neighbouring hospitals for help.

Plans to move other services from Redditch to Worcester have also been criticised by campaigners.

During the summer, the trust said the gynaecology unit at Alexandra Hospital would be moving to Worcester until early 2016.

In July, the trust's chief executive resigned on personal grounds, and a month earlier the Care Quality Commission criticised Worcestershire Royal's emergency department.

Four A&E consultants resigned from the Alexandra Hospital in February, claiming services had been "undermined". They have since been replaced.

In a blog, Mr Wells wrote even though he knew services were under threat, he was still shocked by the news and feared the temporary closure could become permanent.

"If a provider [the trust] states it is unsafe to provide a service then we as commissioners have to accept this, and cannot prevent emergency closure.

"However, there is very significant concern that the 'temporary emergency service change' will not be reversed."