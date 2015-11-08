The Victory in Hereford's wall mural marks Remembrance

Image caption The Remembrance mural at The Victory pub in St Owen's Street, Hereford

A landlord has turned a pub wall into a mural to mark the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces.

Jimmy Kenyon is considering making the huge painting on the side of The Victory pub in Hereford permanent.

The former member of the Parachute Regiment said the memorial helped him with his ongoing struggles to cope with life after leaving the armed forces.

He said: "It's people talking about remembering that's the most difficult thing."

"We have day to day struggles if you served in the forces and it's just saying it's OK to think about it, it's OK to talk about it - and it helps everybody."