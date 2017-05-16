Droitwich train fall teenager in serious condition

Image copyright Google Image caption The 17-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after the fall from a train that had pulled into Droitwich station

A teenager who fell between a platform and train has suffered "life changing injuries" and remains seriously injured in hospital, transport police say.

London Midland said the 17-year-old had lost an arm after becoming trapped under one of its services at Droitwich on Friday, which then pulled away.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in a Birmingham hospital, British Transport Police said.

London Midland is liaising with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

More updates on this story

Police and paramedics were called to the station at about 19:50 BST.

The 18:48 train from Hereford to Birmingham New Street was delayed for more than an hour while emergency crews treated the passenger.