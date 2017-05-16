Droitwich train fall teenager in serious condition
A teenager who fell between a platform and train has suffered "life changing injuries" and remains seriously injured in hospital, transport police say.
London Midland said the 17-year-old had lost an arm after becoming trapped under one of its services at Droitwich on Friday, which then pulled away.
He remains in a serious but stable condition in a Birmingham hospital, British Transport Police said.
London Midland is liaising with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.
Police and paramedics were called to the station at about 19:50 BST.
The 18:48 train from Hereford to Birmingham New Street was delayed for more than an hour while emergency crews treated the passenger.