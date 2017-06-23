Image copyright Google

Sixty-six jobs could be cut at a Kidderminster carpet firm.

Victoria Carpets, of Worcester Road, currently employs roughly 200 workers and has been based in Kidderminster since 1900.

Trade union Community labelled it as a "massive blow" for the town's carpet industry.

Victoria Carpets confirmed that 66 jobs could be cut but will not be making a formal announcement until next week.

"In terms of Kidderminster as a carpet town, I don't think Kidderminster can lay that claim anymore," a Community spokesman said.

Earlier this month, another carpet company based in the town, Brintons, also announced 60 job cuts.

Staff at Victoria Carpets were told this morning that the firm is expected to cut the jobs, with a letter to the workers calling it "a strategic decision", according to the Kidderminster Shuttle. A consultation will be held.

Gavin Miller, from trade union Community, said: "This is devastating news for Kidderminster, for Worcestershire, and for the carpet trade- the trade this town was built on."

The union will be meeting with the company to try and offset job losses, but Mr Miller is not confident the company bosses will change their minds.

Former factory worker and carpet historian Melvyn Thompson said he was surprised by the news, describing it as "a further blow to the town".

"I worked as an apprentice in a boom time," he said.

"I saw a time when there were 15,000 people working in the carpet industry in Kidderminster."