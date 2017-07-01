Hereford & Worcester

Helicopter rescue for Worcester Cathedral tower man

Scene Image copyright Worcester Cathedral
Image caption The man was winched up to a helicopter from the tower

A man who fell ill during filming for a historical re-enactment at the top of Worcester Cathedral tower has been rescued by helicopter.

The 53-year-old, who was suffering from hypoglycemia, was winched off the top by a coastguard crew.

Because of the cathedral's tall tower and "narrow internal staircase", the fire service said using a helicopter was the best option.

An ambulance crew took the man to hospital for treatment.

Image copyright HWFire Droitwich
Image caption The man fell ill at about 09:30 BST

A UK search and rescue helicopter based at St Athan, near Cardiff, was called to the scene after the man - who is expected to make a full recovery - fell ill at about 09:30 BST, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said.

It added in spite of "significant hazards including turrets, flagpoles, strong wind conditions and a small working area" the crew successfully carried out the rescue.

Station commander Phil Berry, said: "All agencies involved should take an enormous amount of credit, not only for their effective working and professionalism on the day but also for their meticulous pre-planning and regular exercising at this site."

The cathedral tweeted its thanks to the helicopter crew and the fire service at Worcester, Droitwich and Malvern.

Image caption The fire service said the man would fully recover
Image caption The fire service said the man would fully recover

