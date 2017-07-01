Helicopter rescue for Worcester Cathedral tower man

Image copyright Worcester Cathedral Image caption The man was winched up to a helicopter from the tower

A man who fell ill during filming for a historical re-enactment at the top of Worcester Cathedral tower has been rescued by helicopter.

The 53-year-old, who was suffering from hypoglycemia, was winched off the top by a coastguard crew.

Because of the cathedral's tall tower and "narrow internal staircase", the fire service said using a helicopter was the best option.

An ambulance crew took the man to hospital for treatment.

Image copyright HWFire Droitwich Image caption The man fell ill at about 09:30 BST

A UK search and rescue helicopter based at St Athan, near Cardiff, was called to the scene after the man - who is expected to make a full recovery - fell ill at about 09:30 BST, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said.

It added in spite of "significant hazards including turrets, flagpoles, strong wind conditions and a small working area" the crew successfully carried out the rescue.

Station commander Phil Berry, said: "All agencies involved should take an enormous amount of credit, not only for their effective working and professionalism on the day but also for their meticulous pre-planning and regular exercising at this site."

The cathedral tweeted its thanks to the helicopter crew and the fire service at Worcester, Droitwich and Malvern.