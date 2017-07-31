Three charged over rape of teenage girl in Worcester

Three men have been charged in connection with the rape of a teenage girl in a Worcester car park.

Police said the men, all from Worcester, have been charged following an inquiry into reports of a rape at the Countryside Centre on 27 December.

Kulin Odedra and Bradley Tout are charged with rape. Kaasim Multani is charged with paying for sexual services, West Mercia Police said.

The men will appear at Worcester Magistrates' Court on 31 August.

See more stories from across Hereford and Worcester here

Mr Odedra, 27 of Idleton, Worcester, is charged with three counts of raping a woman 16 years or over, one of a serious sexual offence, paying for the sexual services of a girl aged 16-17 and attempting to cause or incite the sexual exploitation of a child aged 13-17.

Mr Tout, 19 of Durham Road, Worcester, is charged with two counts of raping a girl aged 13-15, one count of raping a woman 16 years or over and paying for the sexual services of a girl aged 16-17.

Mr Multani, 19, of Westminster Road, Worcester, is charged with paying for the sexual services of a girl aged 16-17.