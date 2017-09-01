M5 accident: Twelve hurt in six-vehicle pile-up

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Drivers were advised there could be queues of up to one hour following the crash

Twelve people were hurt when six vehicles collided on the M5 northbound, causing queues of up to 20 miles.

Five cars and a lorry were involved in the crash, which happened just past Strensham Services in Worcestershire between junctions seven and eight at about 12:05 BST.

Eleven injured patients, including a toddler and a young boy, were taken to Worcester Royal Hospital by ambulance.

Two lanes were closed causing queues as far back as Junction 10 for Tewkesbury.

Delays of about one hour are expected.

One person was treated at the scene and the rest were taken to hospital. The toddler had facial injuries and the young boy hurt his foot, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Two teenage girls were also hurt along with two men and four women in their 20s and another woman in her 50s.