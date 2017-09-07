Hereford industrial estate evacuated after 'grenade' blast

Image copyright Google Image caption A 200m cordon was put in place after suspected grenades were found

An industrial estate has been evacuated after an explosion involving suspected grenades.

Excavation work was taking place at Rotherwas Industrial Estate in Hereford when there was a blast at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police said "suspected phosphorus grenades" were discovered.

A 200m cordon was put in place and several homes and businesses were evacuated, although no injuries were reported.

'Matter of precaution'

People have been told to avoid the area while police and a bomb disposal team remove any further grenades.

Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and the cordon is "a matter of precaution".

Roads are closed from Fir Tree Lane at the junction of The Straight Mile, Skylon View Road at the junction of Beech Lane, and a public footpath running from the north of the city to the estate.