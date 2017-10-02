Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction between the A438 and A417 in Ledbury

A two-year-old girl has died in hospital days after a collision killed her seven-year-old brother and a man.

Reya Wang died from her injuries at Birmingham Children's Hospital on Wednesday, West Mercia Police said.

Her brother, Ray, died a day after the car they were travelling in crashed on the A438 between Trumpet and Ledbury, Herefordshire, on 24 September.

A 29-year-old man, who was the driver of the other vehicle involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had been alone driving a Honda Civic which was in collision with a VW Tiguan at a junction.

The family of five in the Tiguan all sustained "serious injuries", a police spokesman said.

A child aged five remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital and the mother is in a critical but stable condition, police said. The 35-year-old father has been discharged.

Sgt Andrew Wortley said Ray was a former pupil of St Paul's Church of England school, Hereford, and had recently started at Hereford Cathedral School.

"Specially-trained police officers are supporting the families involved," he said.

He added officers wanted to hear from anyone with information about the collision.