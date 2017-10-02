Hereford & Worcester

Girl dies days after Herefordshire crash kills brother

The junction between the A438 and A417 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened at the junction between the A438 and A417 in Ledbury

A two-year-old girl has died in hospital days after a collision killed her seven-year-old brother and a man.

Reya Wang died from her injuries at Birmingham Children's Hospital on Wednesday, West Mercia Police said.

Her brother, Ray, died a day after the car they were travelling in crashed on the A438 between Trumpet and Ledbury, Herefordshire, on 24 September.

A 29-year-old man, who was the driver of the other vehicle involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had been alone driving a Honda Civic which was in collision with a VW Tiguan at a junction.

The family of five in the Tiguan all sustained "serious injuries", a police spokesman said.

A child aged five remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital and the mother is in a critical but stable condition, police said. The 35-year-old father has been discharged.

Sgt Andrew Wortley said Ray was a former pupil of St Paul's Church of England school, Hereford, and had recently started at Hereford Cathedral School.

"Specially-trained police officers are supporting the families involved," he said.

He added officers wanted to hear from anyone with information about the collision.

