Up to 80 prisoners have attacked staff with pool balls at a high-security prison, the BBC understands.

A source said staff at HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire had retreated from E wing after inmates became violent.

BBC Home Affairs Correspondent Danny Shaw said he understood "tornado teams" of riot officers had been sent to the prison.

The Ministry of Justice said: "We are currently managing an ongoing incident at HMP Long Lartin."

"We are absolutely clear that offenders who behave in this way will be punished and face spending extra time behind bars," the statement added.

The category A men's prison has a capacity of 622, with all inmates serving a minimum of four years.

The maximum security jail also holds category A prisoners awaiting trial.