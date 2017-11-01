Image copyright Google Image caption William Evans resigned from the school in October 2016

A teacher who was cautioned for being in possession of cocaine after his home was raided by police has been banned indefinitely from the profession.

William Evans, who taught at the Queen Elizabeth Humanities College, in Bromyard, was told his behaviour may bring the profession into dispute.

Mr Evans also tested positive to having used cocaine, a Class A drug, following the raid, on 2 October 2016.

He was told he may apply for the ban to be set aside after three years.

Mr Evans, who had taught design and technology at the school from 2013, was suspended following the raid and resigned on 22 October 2016.

A professional conduct panel heard the school's head teacher had described his teaching as "strong" and "valuable" but it said his offence needed to be treated with the "utmost seriousness".

Mr Evans was told he could apply to have the ban removed after three years but any application to teach again would need to be considered by a panel.